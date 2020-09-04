PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: September 04 – Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman distributing certificates among the police personnel on best duty performance in Muharramul Haram at CPO. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri Fri, 4 Sep 2020, 5:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-04 GILGIT: September 04 - Inspector General of Police Gilgit-Baltistan Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman distributing certificates among the police personnel on best duty performance in Muharramul Haram at CPO. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP15-04