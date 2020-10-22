GILGIT: October 22 – General Secretary PTI Gilgit-Baltistan Fattahullah Khan addressing a press conference regarding election 2020 in GB. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP68-22 GILGIT: October 22 – General Secretary PTI Gilgit-Baltistan Fattahullah Khan addressing a press conference regarding election 2020 in GB. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP68-22

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 22 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Mr. Waqar Ali, Finance Minister, Gilgit Baltistan. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR