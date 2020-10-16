GILGIT: October 16 - Sector Commander SCO Gilgit-Baltistan Col Imran Mansoor addressing a press conference regarding the internet issue in GB and also briefed about the upcoming project of SCO. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP42-16 GILGIT: October 16 - Sector Commander SCO Gilgit-Baltistan Col Imran Mansoor addressing a press conference regarding the internet issue in GB and also briefed about the upcoming project of SCO. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP42-16

Sponsored Ad