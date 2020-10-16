Home Photos General Coverage Photos GILGIT: October 16 – Sector Commander SCO Gilgit-Baltistan Col Imran Mansoor addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: October 16 – Sector Commander SCO Gilgit-Baltistan Col Imran Mansoor addressing a press conference regarding the internet issue in GB and also briefed about the upcoming project of SCO. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Fri, 16 Oct 2020, 8:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-16 GILGIT: October 16 - Sector Commander SCO Gilgit-Baltistan Col Imran Mansoor addressing a press conference regarding the internet issue in GB and also briefed about the upcoming project of SCO. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain APP42-16 Sponsored Ad