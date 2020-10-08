Home Photos General Coverage Photos GILGIT: October 08 – A large number of mourners beating themselves with... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: October 08 – A large number of mourners beating themselves with chains and knives during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 3:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-08 GILGIT: October 08 - A large number of mourners beating themselves with chains and knives during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Ashraf Hussain APP08-08 ALSO READ GILGIT: October 08 - A large number of mourners beating themselves during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Ashraf Hussain RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GILGIT: October 08 – A large number of mourners beating themselves during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in... GILGIT: October 08 – Allama Arif Hussain Taabi addressing the Majlis of Chehlum during procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)... ISLAMABAD: October 07 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala,...