GILGIT: October 08 - A large number of mourners beating themselves with chains and knives during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala, grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW). APP photo by Ashraf Hussain
