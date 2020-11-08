Home Photos GILGIT: November 08 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball... PhotosSports Photos GILGIT: November 08 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between NlI and GB Scouts Polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri Sun, 8 Nov 2020, 7:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-08 GILGIT: November 08 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between NlI and GB Scouts Polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP20-08 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GILGIT: October 29 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between Chilas and Gilgit -01 polo teams during... GILGIT: October 29 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between Chilas and Gilgit -01 polo teams during... GILGIT: October 23 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between NLI and GBPWD polo teams during Jashan-e-Azadi...