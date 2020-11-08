GILGIT: November 08 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match played between NlI and GB Scouts Polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
