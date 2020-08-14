GILGIT: August 14 – A youngster purchasing national flag and other stuff from road side stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

GILGIT: August 14 - A youngster purchasing national flag and other stuff from road side stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP69-14 GILGIT: August 14 - A youngster purchasing national flag and other stuff from road side stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP69-14

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 14 - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hoists the national flag during a ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Qila.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR