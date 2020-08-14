PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: August 14 – A youngster purchasing national flag and other stuff from road side stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri August 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-14 GILGIT: August 14 - A youngster purchasing national flag and other stuff from road side stall in connection with Independence Day celebrations. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP69-14 ALSO READ LAHORE: August 14 - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar hoists the national flag during a ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Qila.APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari