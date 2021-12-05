Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during 9th Annual Craft’s Expo organized by the Crafter’s Guild at Royal Rodale Club

Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during 9th Annual Craft's Expo organized by the Crafter's Guild at Royal Rodale Club
APP72-051221 KARACHI: December 05 - Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during 9th Annual Craft's Expo organized by the Crafter's Guild at Royal Rodale Club. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during 9th Annual Craft's Expo organized by the Crafter's Guild at Royal Rodale Club
APP73-051221 KARACHI: December 05 – Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during 9th Annual Craft’s Expo organized by the Crafter’s Guild at Royal Rodale Club. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
Visitors viewing the displayed stuff on different stalls during 9th Annual Craft's Expo organized by the Crafter's Guild at Royal Rodale Club
APP72-051221