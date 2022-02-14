PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Traffic police personal removing fancy number plate of vehicle during crackdown against illegal number plate and lights Mon, 14 Feb 2022, 6:55 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP24-140222 GILGIT: February 14 - Traffic police personal removing fancy number plate of vehicle during crackdown against illegal number plate and lights. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP25-140222 GILGIT: February14 – People hanging on passanger van in risky way may cause any mishap, needs the attention of concern authorities. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri GILGIT APP26-140222 GILGIT: February14 – Road side vendor sitting around the fire to keep them warm in a chilled weather in city. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri