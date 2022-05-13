PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf in a meeting with President JUI-F Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at Parliament House, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani is also present on the occasion Fri, 13 May 2022, 7:36 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP39-130522 ISLAMABAD: May 13 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf in a meeting with President JUI-F Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman at Parliament House, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani is also present on the occasion. APP APP40-130522 ISLAMABAD: May 13 – President JUI-F Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Perviaz Ashraf at Parliament House. APP ISLAMABAD