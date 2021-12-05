PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People lights up earth lamps to pay tributes to Sri Lankan Factory Manager Priyantha Kumara at Do Talwar Sun, 5 Dec 2021, 11:27 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP68-051221 KARACHI: December 05 - People lights up earth lamps to pay tributes to Sri Lankan Factory Manager Priyantha Kumara at Do Talwar. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP69-051221 KARACHI: December 05 – People lights up earth lamps to pay tributes to Sri Lankan Factory Manager Priyantha Kumara at Do Talwar. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP68-051221