Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons

Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons
APP43-190523 SARGODHA: May19 - Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons. APP/ HSD/ABB
Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons
APP43-190523 SARGODHA
Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons
APP44-190523 SARGODHA
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan presenting souvenir to Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Dr Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood on his visit

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan presenting souvenir to Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Dr Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood on his...

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz zal Dawood in a group photo during the visit of Saudi delegation

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz zal Dawood in a group photo during...

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan in a meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan in a meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan in a delegation level meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood

Federal Minister for Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan in a delegation level meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister, HE Nasser Bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood

Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi posing for a group photo with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Minister of State/ SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi posing for a group photo with members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and...

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Ms. Shazia Marri addressing a press conference at PID Media Center

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Ms. Shazia Marri addressing a press conference at PID Media Center

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addressing a press conference

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addressing a press conference

Uzbek Counterpart, Minister for Culture and Tourism H.E. Ozdobek Nazarbekov presenting souvenir to Engr. Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture at the sideline meeting at III Bakhshi International Festival, being convened in city of Gulistan

Uzbek Counterpart, Minister for Culture and Tourism H.E. Ozdobek Nazarbekov presenting souvenir to Engr. Amir Muqam, Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs,...

Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood addressing to media during the visit at Madina-tul-Hajjaj

Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood addressing to media during the visit at Madina-tul-Hajjaj

Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SAPM on Youth Affairs, held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discussed financial modalities for the laptop scheme under Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), at Finance Division in Federal Capital

Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, SAPM on Youth Affairs, held a meeting with Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discussed financial modalities for the...

April 29 - Chairman Reforms & Revenue Mobilisation Commission/MoS, Ashfaq Tola presents the Interim Report containing recommendations of the Commission to the Finance & Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

April 29 – Chairman Reforms & Revenue Mobilisation Commission/MoS, Ashfaq Tola presents the Interim Report containing recommendations of the Commission to the Finance &...

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini calls on Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen