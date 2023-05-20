PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons Sat, 20 May 2023, 12:02 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP43-190523 SARGODHA: May19 - Minister of State / SAPM for Industries and Production, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi and Assistant Director Baitul Mal Pakistan Sargodha Asif Shah distributing cheques among special persons. APP/ HSD/ABB APP43-190523 SARGODHA APP44-190523 SARGODHA Sponsored Ad