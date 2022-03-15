PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Mas-wrestling players are showing their strengths during the Punjab Culture Day at the Bahawalpur Stadium Tue, 15 Mar 2022, 5:14 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP01-150322 BAHAWALPUR: March 15 - Mas-wrestling players are showing their strengths during the Punjab Culture Day at the Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP04-150322 BAHAWALPUR: March 15 – Different teams are participating in tug-of-war competition during Culture Day at the Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP02-150322 BAHAWALPUR: March 15 – Mas-wrestling players are showing their strengths during the Punjab Culture Day at the Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari BAHAWALPUR APP03-150322 BAHAWALPUR: March 15 – Gymnasts are displaying their skills during the Punjab Culture Day at the Bahawalpur Stadium. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari