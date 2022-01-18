PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and CEO Roots International Schools and Colleges, Waleed Mushtaq showing the document of MoU for the joint collaboration in Social Services in Federal Capital Tue, 18 Jan 2022, 10:24 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP54-180122 ISLAMABAD: January 18 - Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and CEO Roots International Schools and Colleges, Waleed Mushtaq showing the document of MoU for the joint collaboration in Social Services in Federal Capital .APP ISLAMABAD