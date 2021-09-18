PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Local female singer Narodha Malni performing singing a song to pay tribute to the Sindhi folk singer Fouzia Soomro on stage during a ceremony in memory of Sindhi folk singer Fouzia Soomro organized by culture department at Sindh Museum last night Sat, 18 Sep 2021, 4:22 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP09-180921 HYDERABAD: September 18 – Local female singer Narodha Malni performing singing a song to pay tribute to the Sindhi folk singer Fouzia Soomro on stage during a ceremony in memory of Sindhi folk singer Fouzia Soomro organized by culture department at Sindh Museum last night. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP09-180921