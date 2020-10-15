Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 15 Labourers leveling the space through an excavator for... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 15 Labourers leveling the space through an excavator for the construction work of a bridge on Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia Thu, 15 Oct 2020, 5:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-15 ISLAMABAD: October 15 Labourers leveling the space through an excavator for the construction work of a bridge on Expressway. APP photo by Abid Zia APP25-15 Sponsored Ad