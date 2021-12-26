PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus addressing the senior police officers during crime meeting at Police Lines Headquarters Sun, 26 Dec 2021, 7:32 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP29-261221 ISLAMABAD: December 26 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus addressing the senior police officers during crime meeting at Police Lines Headquarters. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP29-261221 ISLAMABAD: APP28-261221 ISLAMABAD: December 26 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus addressing the senior police officers during crime meeting at Police Lines Headquarters. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh