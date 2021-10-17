PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributing Laptops among students on easy monthly installment by Saylani Welfare International Trust Sun, 17 Oct 2021, 4:57 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP09-171021 KARACHI: October 17- First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributing Laptops among students on easy monthly installment by Saylani Welfare International Trust. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP08-171021 KARACHI: October 17 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the grand entry test of female students for Saylani Mass IT (SMIT) Program and Laptops Distribution Ceremony for 12 months easy monthly installments by Saylani Welfare International Trust. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP09-171021