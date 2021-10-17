First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributing Laptops among students on easy monthly installment by Saylani Welfare International Trust

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributing Laptops among students on easy monthly installment by Saylani Welfare International Trust
APP09-171021 KARACHI: October 17- First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi distributing Laptops among students on easy monthly installment by Saylani Welfare International Trust. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP08-171021 KARACHI: October 17 – First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi addressing to the grand entry test of female students for Saylani Mass IT (SMIT) Program and Laptops Distribution Ceremony for 12 months easy monthly installments by Saylani Welfare International Trust. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
A volunteer distributing fruit among the mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

PPP, PML-N making excuses for not providing details of foreign funding: Farrukh

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during call on with US Secy of Navy Carlos Del Toro during his official visit to USA

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of German Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Turkish Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

A person distributing money among the deserving people

Security personnel checking the card of a person before entering into the stadium ahead of the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match being played between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

CTO Syed Montazer Abbas distributing free helmets to motorcyclists during campaign to implement traffic line system at Mall Road

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill distributing food from “Koi Bhooka Na Soye Mobile Unit

Dr. Nausheen Hamid, MNA, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Health Services offering dua after planting a sapling at Sialkot International Airport

CCPO Abbas Ehsan distributing National Flag and driving awareness pamphlets among the commuters at Motorway Toll Plaza

PHA workers distributing free plants to accomplish target of green Pakistan according to prime ministers vision

