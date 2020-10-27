Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 27 – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Hassan Afzal Pansota... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: October 27 – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Hassan Afzal Pansota riding bicycle during Cycle Rally to create awareness among road users about traffic rules and regulations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 11:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-27 FAISALABAD: October 27 - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Hassan Afzal Pansota riding bicycle during Cycle Rally to create awareness among road users about traffic rules and regulations. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP36-27 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 24 A view of cycle rally start from Town Hall to mark the World Polio Day. APP photo by Amir Khan