PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Director SZABIST Lubna Khalid giving away Champion Trophy to Sachal House during closing ceremony of Annual Sports Day at SZABIST School and Intermediate College Sat, 22 Jan 2022, 9:24 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP44-220122 LARKANA: January 22 Director SZABIST Lubna Khalid giving away Champion Trophy to Sachal House during closing ceremony of Annual Sports Day at SZABIST School and Intermediate College. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP44-220122 APP45-220122 LARKANA: January 22 Students participating in Tug-Of-War competition during Annual Sports Day at SZABIST School and Intermediate College. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar