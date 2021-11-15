Director Institute of Blood Transfusion Punjab Dr. Shahid Mehmood addressing during inauguration ceremony of platelets making machine for dengue patients at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

APP50-151121 SIALKOT: November 15 - Director Institute of Blood Transfusion Punjab Dr. Shahid Mehmood addressing during inauguration ceremony of platelets making machine for dengue patients at Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
