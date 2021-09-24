PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, along with SCCI President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar along with others inaugurating the Driving Facility Center for Chamber of Commerce members Fri, 24 Sep 2021, 11:22 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP60-240921 SIALKOT: : September 24 - Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, along with SCCI President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar along with others inaugurating the Driving Facility Center for Chamber of Commerce members. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP60-240921