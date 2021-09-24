Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, along with SCCI President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar along with others inaugurating the Driving Facility Center for Chamber of Commerce members

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, along with SCCI President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar along with others inaugurating the Driving Facility Center for Chamber of Commerce members
APP60-240921 SIALKOT: : September 24 - Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, along with SCCI President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar along with others inaugurating the Driving Facility Center for Chamber of Commerce members. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt
APP60-240921

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR