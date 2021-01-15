Death anniversary of renowned poet Mohsin Naqvi being observed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP):The 25th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi is being observed on Friday and tributes were being paid to his poetry by all electronic and radio channels.

He was born on May 5, 1947 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Mohsin Naqvi contributed a lot to Urdu language especially in the genre of Ghazal.

He was also known as the Poet of Ahl-e-bait.

His poetry about the battle of Karbla is recited across the country and received much deserved accolade.

He contributed in Urdu literature through his remarkable works including Azaab-e-Deed, Khaima-e-Jaan and Berg-e-Sehra.

He was given several awards for his services in Urdu literature and films.

He died in Lahore in 1996.