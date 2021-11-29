Children bought a football while other people busy in selecting,buyingfrom stalls during the Festival at the Shrine of Peer Zahid Ali Shrine in the district of Province

Children bought a football while other people busy in selecting,buyingfrom stalls during the Festival at the Shrine of Peer Zahid Ali Shrine in the district of Province
APP55-291121 BAHAWALPUR: November 29-Children bought a football while other people busy in selecting,buyingfrom stalls during the Festival at the Shrine of Peer Zahid Ali Shrine in the district of Province . APPPhoto by Hassan Bukhari
Children bought a football while other people busy in selecting,buyingfrom stalls during the Festival at the Shrine of Peer Zahid Ali Shrine in the district of Province
APP55-291121 BAHAWALPUR: