PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Children bought a football while other people busy in selecting,buyingfrom stalls during the Festival at the Shrine of Peer Zahid Ali Shrine in the district of Province Mon, 29 Nov 2021, 9:40 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP55-291121 BAHAWALPUR: November 29-Children bought a football while other people busy in selecting,buyingfrom stalls during the Festival at the Shrine of Peer Zahid Ali Shrine in the district of Province . APPPhoto by Hassan Bukhari APP55-291121 BAHAWALPUR: