Children are reciting the National anthem and waving the National flag during a ceremony organized on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration Mon, 14 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM APP39-140823 BAHAWALPUR: August 14 – Children are reciting the National anthem and waving the National flag during a ceremony organized on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration. APP/HBR/TZD/ZID