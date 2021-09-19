PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Turkish Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium Sun, 19 Sep 2021, 9:50 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP33-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Turkish Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP APP35-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Argentine Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP APP34-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Sri Lankan Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP APP33-190921 APP36-190921 USA: September 19 Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Ghana Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium. APP