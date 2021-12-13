PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferring degree to a student during 33rd Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) Mon, 13 Dec 2021, 9:34 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP40-131221 KARACHI: December 13 - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferring degree to a student during 33rd Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC). APP APP40-131221 KARACHI: APP41-131221 KARACHI: December 13 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conferring degree to a student during 33rd Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC). APP APP42-131221 KARACHI: December 13 – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Rector NUST in a group photo with faculty members on the occasion of 33rd Convocation of Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC). APP