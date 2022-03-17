PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Business man Eijaz Ahmad Bhatti is giving winning trophy to the winner team players of the Spark Girls High School during Pakistan Day Hyderabad Inter School Bocce Volo Championship at Degree Collage Thu, 17 Mar 2022, 5:52 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP33-170322 HYDERABAD: March 17 - Business man Eijaz Ahmad Bhatti is giving winning trophy to the winner team players of the Spark Girls High School during Pakistan Day Hyderabad Inter School Bocce Volo Championship at Degree Collage. APP photo by Farhan Khan HYDERABAD