PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts Mon, 22 Nov 2021, 10:53 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP53-221121 QUETTA: November 22 Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts. APP Photo By Mohsin Naseer APP53-221121 QUETTA: Quetta Nov 22: Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri talking to media persons after attending the three Day Seminar regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts. Photo By Mohsin Naseer