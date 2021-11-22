Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts

Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts
APP53-221121 QUETTA: November 22  Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts. APP Photo By Mohsin Naseer
Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts
APP53-221121 QUETTA:
Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri addressing three Day Seminars regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts
Quetta Nov 22: Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseeubullah Marri talking to media persons after attending the three Day Seminar regarding Singal National Curriculum 2020 Review at Boys Scouts. Photo By Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR