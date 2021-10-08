An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in befitting manners

An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in befitting manners
APP13-081021 KARACHI: October 08 - An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo Abbas Mehdi
APP13-081021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Female students performs at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations at Lahore College for Women University

Female students performs at the inauguration of the centenary celebrations at Lahore College for Women University

An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri

An illuminated view of Data Darbar decorated with colorful lights in connection with 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri

Vice Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition of art competitions in connection with Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Lahore College for Women's University

Vice Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza viewing the displayed stuff during an exhibition of art competitions in connection with Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Lahore...

Children participating in a tableau during Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon as part of celebrations of 70 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China

Children participating in a tableau during Pakistan-China Friendship Marathon as part of celebrations of 70 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and...

75th Independence Day celebrated with traditional zeal

Pakistan Independence Day celebrated at embassies, missions worldwide

View of traffic police flag march from motorway toll plaza to Aman Chowk on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations

View of traffic police flag march from motorway toll plaza to Aman Chowk on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations

Assistant Commissioner, Sonia Sadaf is planting a tree on the eve of Independence Day celebrations at Government College of Commerce

Assistant Commissioner, Sonia Sadaf is planting a tree on the eve of Independence Day celebrations at Government College of Commerce

An eye catching view of Supreme Court building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An eye catching view of Supreme Court building decorated with colourful lights on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An eye catching view of lighting at Prime Minister Secretariat on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An eye catching view of lighting at Prime Minister Secretariat on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An attractive view of lighting at ZTB area on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An attractive view of lighting at ZTB area on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in the federal capital

An attractive view of Fareed Gate decorated on the eve of Independence Day celebrations

An attractive view of Fareed Gate decorated on the eve of Independence Day celebrations

Students performing in a tablou during a ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Pilot School

Students performing in a tablou during a ceremony in connection with Independence Day celebrations at Pilot School