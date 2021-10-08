PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in befitting manners Fri, 8 Oct 2021, 3:18 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP13-081021 KARACHI: October 08 - An illuminated view of Kanzul Eman Masjid near Guru Mandir Chorangi decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo Abbas Mehdi APP13-081021