A tomb of an unknown saint located on Dalazak Road said to be built in Mughal era is in a shambles and needs authorities attention for conservation and proper safeguard against environmental hazards. The structure is typical of Mughal architecture with beautiful floral patterns all over the inside walls and roof. The heritage site is about 8km from Peshawar city. According to local residents, 20 years ago a grilled boundary wall was erected around the site and since then, the structure was in need of urgent repair. Locals said if not repaired, the old building would continue crumbling down