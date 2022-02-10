PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A special cricket fan whirling and enjoying while entering the Qaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) Twenty20 cricket match Thu, 10 Feb 2022, 8:47 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP70-100222 LAHORE: February 10 - A special cricket fan whirling and enjoying while entering the Qaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) Twenty20 cricket match. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP71-100222 LAHORE: February 10 – Cricket fans showing their tickets before entering the Qaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) Twenty20 cricket match. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari LAHORE APP72-100222 LAHORE: February 10 – Cricket Fans standing in the line while entering the Qaddafi Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) Twenty20 cricket match. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari