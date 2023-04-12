PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of participants offering Namaz -E-Zuhr during mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S.), the day of martyrdom on 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, passing through MA Jinnah Road Wed, 12 Apr 2023, 11:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP74-120423 KARACHI: April 12 - A large number of participants offering Namaz -E-Zuhr during mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S.), the day of martyrdom on 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, passing through MA Jinnah Road. APP/AMH/ABB APP74-120423 KARACHI APP75-120423 KARACHI: April 12 – A large number of devotees of Hazrat Ali (A.S.) are holding mourning procession on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (A.S.), the day of martyrdom on 21st Ramadan- ul-Mubarak, passing through MA Jinnah Road. APP/AMH/ABB