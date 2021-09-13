A large number of devotees standing outside the entrance gate of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), a great Sufi saint of the subcontinent, during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints

A large number of devotees standing outside the entrance gate of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), a great Sufi saint of the subcontinent, during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints
APP17-130921 MULTAN: September 13-A large number of devotees standing outside the entrance gate of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), a great Sufi saint of the subcontinent, during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints . APP Photo by Safdar Abbas
APP17-130921 MULTAN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A large number of devotees including women and children standing outside the entrance gate of the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A) during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints

A large number of devotees including women and children standing outside the entrance gate of the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A) during the...

Devotees carrying a symbolic paper boat to drop into the river , an offering to Muslim saint Abdul Qadir Gilani as a way of giving thanks after their desire to give birth to a son was fulfilled, before dropping it into the water during an annual ceremony on the banks of the River Ravi in the provincial capital.The ceremony commemorates a centuries-old tale that saint Abdul Qadir Gilani raised a sunken ship carrying a wedding party, at the pleading of the groom's mother, saving all the occupants

Devotees carrying a symbolic paper boat to drop into the river , an offering to Muslim saint Abdul Qadir Gilani as a way of...

Renowned singer Hamid Ali Khan performing on the stage during a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council to mark with Defence Day

Renowned singer Hamid Ali Khan performing on the stage during a ceremony at Alhamra Arts Council to mark with Defence Day

MPA Nadeem Qureshi distributing prizes among the participants during a ceremony at E-library to mark with Defence Day

MPA Nadeem Qureshi distributing prizes among the participants during a ceremony at E-library to mark with Defence Day

A child participating in a ceremony of hoisting Hilal-i-Istaqlal and Defence Day at Jinnah Hall

A child participating in a ceremony of hoisting Hilal-i-Istaqlal and Defence Day at Jinnah Hall

Students performing at a flag-raising ceremony at the town hall on the occasion of Defense Day

Students performing at a flag-raising ceremony at the town hall on the occasion of Defense Day

President highlights importance of IT revolution in shaping country’s future

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi addressing at a ceremony of Measles Rubella Campaign Planning and Second Quarter EPI review meeting at local

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi addressing at a ceremony of Measles Rubella Campaign Planning and Second Quarter EPI review meeting at...

Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood cutting the ribbon to inaugurate PSDF Pakistan Footwear Designer Hub during a ceremony at Gulberg

Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood cutting the ribbon to inaugurate PSDF Pakistan Footwear Designer Hub during a ceremony at...

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar is addressing to Inauguration Ceremony of Development Project Tuff Tiling at Mohalla Shah Dargai Gohadpur

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar is addressing to Inauguration Ceremony of Development Project Tuff Tiling at Mohalla...

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram hoisting the national flag at the Pakistan Independence Day ceremony held at Pakistan Mission

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram hoisting the national flag at the Pakistan Independence Day ceremony held at Pakistan Mission

Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Hassan Afzal Khan hoists the national flag during the Independent Day Ceremony at the premises of the Consulate General of Pakistan

Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Hassan Afzal Khan hoists the national flag during the Independent Day Ceremony at the premises...