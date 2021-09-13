PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of devotees standing outside the entrance gate of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), a great Sufi saint of the subcontinent, during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints Mon, 13 Sep 2021, 8:35 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP17-130921 MULTAN: September 13-A large number of devotees standing outside the entrance gate of the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), a great Sufi saint of the subcontinent, during the ceremony of the first day of 782nd Urs celebrations in the city of saints . APP Photo by Safdar Abbas APP17-130921 MULTAN