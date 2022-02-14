A Group Photo of Chairman Education Board Dr Kauser Raees and Director Sports Ch Mazhar Hussain with players during inter collegiate Basketball Tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk

A Group Photo of Chairman Education Board Dr Kauser Raees and Director Sports Ch Mazhar Hussain with players during inter collegiate Basketball Tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk
APP27-140222 SARGODHA: Feburary14 - A Group Photo of Chairman Education Board Dr Kauser Raees and Director Sports Ch Mazhar Hussain with players during inter collegiate Basketball Tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk. APP photo By Hassan Mahmood
A Group Photo of Chairman Education Board Dr Kauser Raees and Director Sports Ch Mazhar Hussain with players during inter collegiate Basketball Tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk
APP29-140222 SARGODHA: Feburary14 – A view of Basketball Match between Aminent college and Superior College during inter collegiate Basketball tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk. APP Photo By Hassan Mahmood
A Group Photo of Chairman Education Board Dr Kauser Raees and Director Sports Ch Mazhar Hussain with players during inter collegiate Basketball Tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk
SARGODHA;Feburary14—A view of baskit ball match played between Aminent colleg and superiar colleg during inter colgate Baskitball tournamint orgnizd by Sargodha Education board at Govt Degree Colleg chandni chowk.APP Photo By Hassan Mahmood
A Group Photo of Chairman Education Board Dr Kauser Raees and Director Sports Ch Mazhar Hussain with players during inter collegiate Basketball Tournament organized by Education board at Govt Degree College Chandni Chowk
SARGODHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chairing a meeting to review latest progress on mega corruption cases at NAB Headquarters

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chairing a meeting to review latest progress on mega corruption cases at NAB Headquarters

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Female students participating in trials for Pakistan Inter board Girls Cricket Championship 2021-22 at BISE ground

Female students participating in trials for Pakistan Inter board Girls Cricket Championship 2021-22 at BISE ground

A group photo with Chairman NACG Pakistan Syed Ishtiaq ul Hassan Gilani during the Round Table National Consultation to Tackle Post Pandemic Effects on Brick Kiln Industry including Environment, Child & Bounded Labour and Working Animals

A group photo with Chairman NACG Pakistan Syed Ishtiaq ul Hassan Gilani during the Round Table National Consultation to Tackle Post Pandemic Effects on...

Senior students are welcoming and wearing white coats to newcomers after their enrollment in MBBS and BDS programs in University Medical and Dentel College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad during orientation program

Senior students are welcoming and wearing white coats to newcomers after their enrollment in MBBS and BDS programs in University Medical and Dentel College...

Chairman National Commission of Status of Women, Nilofer Bakhtiar addressing the Provincial Consultation Sindh Women and Climate Change jointly organized by NCSW and UNDP

Chairman National Commission of Status of Women, Nilofer Bakhtiar addressing the Provincial Consultation Sindh Women and Climate Change jointly organized by NCSW and UNDP

Martial Art students showing their skills during Annual Sports Day at SZABIST School and Intermediate College

Martial Art students showing their skills during Annual Sports Day at SZABIST School and Intermediate College

Chairperson & Independent Director of Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Dr Shamshad Akhtar addresses on the occasion of briefing by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Mr. Khalid Mansoor

Chairperson & Independent Director of Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Dr Shamshad Akhtar addresses on the occasion of briefing by Special Assistant to...

Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary of federal education and professional training awards a degree during annual convocation of college of tourism and hotel management

Ms. Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary of federal education and professional training awards a degree during annual convocation of college of tourism and hotel management

Principal Government Girls Degree College Prof. Madam Irshad Abbasi giving away winner trophy to the winner Cricket team students during the 4th Sindh College Games at College Ground

Principal Government Girls Degree College Prof. Madam Irshad Abbasi giving away winner trophy to the winner Cricket team students during the 4th Sindh College...