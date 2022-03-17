PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A doctor is busy in examining a child during free medical camp at all Muslim Marwar Charitable Hospital Thu, 17 Mar 2022, 5:54 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP34-170322 HYDERABAD: March 17 - A doctor is busy in examining a child during free medical camp at all Muslim Marwar Charitable Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP35-170322 HYDERABAD: March 17 – A large numbers of women with their children waiting for examining during free medical camp at all Muslim Marwar Charitable Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan HYDERABAD