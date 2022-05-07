A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation

A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation
APP01-070522 LAHORE: May 07  A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation. APP photo by Amir Khan
A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation
APP03-070522 LAHORE: May 07  Health workers managing blood bags after receiving from donors on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation. APP photo by Amir Khan
A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation
APP02-070522 LAHORE: May 07  Children with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation. APP photo by Amir Khan
A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation
LAHORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Labourer busy in loading sacks of potatoes in delivery truck as world celebrates 1st May as International Labour Day

Labourer busy in loading sacks of potatoes in delivery truck as world celebrates 1st May as International Labour Day

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receiving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at the Royal Palace

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman receiving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at the Royal Palace

JDC Foundation Pakistan distributing grants to deserving people during the Holy Month of Ramadan with the participation of HMB.

JDC Foundation Pakistan distributing grants to deserving people during the Holy Month of Ramadan with the participation of HMB.

DG NADRA Col (Retd) Sohail Mahmood distributing gift to teachers during a function NADRA Celebrating International Women Day Week 08 to 14 March at Government Girls Degree College

DG NADRA Col (Retd) Sohail Mahmood distributing gift to teachers during a function NADRA Celebrating International Women Day Week 08 to 14 March at...

Mohammed Ali shah, Deewana Baloch, Khalid Mehboob, Iftikhar Ali, Amrit jogi, Shahid Yasirand others reciting poetry at the Cultural Poetry Ceremony of Cultural Poetry at the Arts Council 17th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Festival Bahawalpur

Mohammed Ali shah, Deewana Baloch, Khalid Mehboob, Iftikhar Ali, Amrit jogi, Shahid Yasirand others reciting poetry at the Cultural Poetry Ceremony of Cultural Poetry...

Kabaddi match held between Bahawalpur Green and City white at the 17th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Festival Stadium

Kabaddi match held between Bahawalpur Green and City white at the 17th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally Festival Stadium

DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain giving certificates to the custom officers before burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border to mark the International Custom Day

DG Rangers Punjab Major General Syed Asif Hussain giving certificates to the custom officers before burn drugs seized by custom officials at Wagah border...

Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House

Artists performing in a tableau during a function in connection with the International Human Rights Day at Governor House

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar administering oath to the Students Council of Roots International Schools and Colleges

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar administering oath to the Students Council of Roots International Schools and Colleges

Participants busy in painting at Pakistan Mountain Festival durring a live painting competition Mountains in the changing climate on International Mountain Day organized by DEVCOM Pakistan at Fatima Jinnah Women University in tiwn cities

Participants busy in painting at Pakistan Mountain Festival durring a live painting competition Mountains in the changing climate on International Mountain Day organized...

Director FPS Karachi Campus Farah Durrani giving away trophy to winners players of table tennis during prize distribution ceremony of FPS Sports Festival at Foundation Public School

Director FPS Karachi Campus Farah Durrani giving away trophy to winners players of table tennis during prize distribution ceremony of FPS Sports Festival at...

Players in action at the opening match of COAS Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship, 2021 at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex

Players in action at the opening match of COAS Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship, 2021 at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex