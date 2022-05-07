PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation Sat, 7 May 2022, 3:35 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP01-070522 LAHORE: May 07 A child with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation. APP photo by Amir Khan APP03-070522 LAHORE: May 07 Health workers managing blood bags after receiving from donors on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation. APP photo by Amir Khan APP02-070522 LAHORE: May 07 Children with thalassemia is receiving blood on International Thalassemia Day at Sundas Foundation. APP photo by Amir Khan LAHORE