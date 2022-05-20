PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A bee gets nectar from a flower as the world marks Bee Day. World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20.The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem Fri, 20 May 2022, 3:42 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP13-200522 ISLAMABAD: May 20 – A bee gets nectar from a flower as the world marks Bee Day. World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20.The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem. APP photo by Sadia Haideri APP14-200522 ISLAMABAD: May 20 – A bee gets nectar from a flower as the world marks Bee Day. World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20.The purpose of the international day is to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators for the ecosystem. APP photo by Sadia Haideri ISLAMABAD