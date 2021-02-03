Home Photos General Coverage Photos Frontline Dr. Mohammad Asif being vaccinated at the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre set... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Frontline Dr. Mohammad Asif being vaccinated at the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre set up at Khaliqdina Hall Wed, 3 Feb 2021, 9:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-030221 KARACHI: February 03 - Frontline Dr. Mohammad Asif being vaccinated at the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre set up at Khaliqdina Hall. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre A health worker administering vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre Provincial Health Minister Doctor Yasmeen Rashid witnessing the vaccination to a doctor on the start of COVID-19 vaccination at a vaccination centre