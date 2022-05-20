Friday sermon on the topic of ”Family of Islam and Psychological Issues” being delivered at Jamia Masjid, Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Dr. Arif Alvi and the officials of Aiwan-e-Sadr are also present

Friday sermon on the topic of ''Family of Islam and Psychological Issues'' being delivered at Jamia Masjid, Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Dr. Arif Alvi and the officials of Aiwan-e-Sadr are also present
APP60-200522 ISLAMABAD: May 20 - Friday sermon on the topic of ''Family of Islam and Psychological Issues'' being delivered at Jamia Masjid, Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Dr. Arif Alvi and the officials of Aiwan-e-Sadr are also present. APP
Friday sermon on the topic of ''Family of Islam and Psychological Issues'' being delivered at Jamia Masjid, Aiwan-e-Sadr. President Dr. Arif Alvi and the officials of Aiwan-e-Sadr are also present
APP60-200522 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR