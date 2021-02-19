Home Photos General Coverage Photos Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosFormer SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media at polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 9:53 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-190221 SIALKOT: February 19 - Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar talking to media at polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska. APP photo by Muhammad Munir ButtALSO READ Dar accuses Rana Sanaullah of sabotaging peace during NA-75 by-elections’ pollingRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA voter is casting her vote in a polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV DaskaPeople waiting in long queue to cast their votes outside polling station in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV DaskaAssistant presiding officer in checking CNIC of a women in constituency NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska