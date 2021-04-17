Home Photos General Coverage Photos Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar listening the problems of... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar listening the problems of people during his visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 9:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-170421 SIALKOT: April 17 - Former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar listening the problems of people during his visit to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. APP Photo by Munir Butt ALSO READ Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to a meeting of master plan of health care facility at Kh. Safdar Medical College RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and former SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar addressing to a meeting of master plan... People busy in purchasing vegetables and other items at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of... A large number of people without any precautionary measures standing in a long queue to get food distributed by volunteer near MDA Chowk