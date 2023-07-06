PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari along with MPA Faryal Talpur showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto Thu, 6 Jul 2023, 9:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP67-060723 LARKANA: July 06 - Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari along with MPA Faryal Talpur showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. APP/NAS/ABB APP67-060723 LARKANA: APP68-060723 LARKANA: July 06 – Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari along with MPA Faryal Talpur showering flowers at the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. APP/NAS/ABB Sponsored Ad