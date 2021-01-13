Home Photos General Coverage Photos Former President Bar Association Syed Ali Najam Gilani Advocate presenting flower bouquet... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former President Bar Association Syed Ali Najam Gilani Advocate presenting flower bouquet to newly elected President DBA Khalid Hussain Qureshi Advocate during taking charge ceremony Wed, 13 Jan 2021, 9:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-130121 SIALKOT: January 13 - Former President Bar Association Syed Ali Najam Gilani Advocate presenting flower bouquet to newly elected President DBA Khalid Hussain Qureshi Advocate during taking charge ceremony. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP55-130121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Hakeem Saeed Memorial Scholarships PM to address ceremony on completion of two years of Pakistan Citizen Portal Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Allama Iqbal mausoleum