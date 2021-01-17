Home Photos General Coverage Photos Former Member National Assembly Umer Ahmed Ghuman in a group photograph as... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former Member National Assembly Umer Ahmed Ghuman in a group photograph as he is nominated by Democratic Party for the candidate of Congress from Virginia Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 8:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-170121 SIALKOT: January 17 Former Member National Assembly Umer Ahmed Ghuman in a group photograph as he is nominated by Democratic Party for the candidate of Congress from Virginia. APP ALSO READ Former State Minister Umar Ghumman to contest upcoming US Congressional elections RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NA Education Committee support government’s decision of reopening of educational institutions President grieved over MNA Pir Noor Jillani’s death NA speaker, deputy felicitates to christian community on Christmas