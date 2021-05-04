Former Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi laid to rest with military honour
APP60-040521 ISLAMABAD: May 04 - Former Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi laid to rest with military honour. APP
APP60-040521
ISLAMABAD: May 04 -. APP
ALSO READ  A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR