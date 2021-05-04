Home Photos General Coverage Photos Former Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi laid to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Former Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi laid to rest with military honour Tue, 4 May 2021, 11:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-040521 ISLAMABAD: May 04 - Former Chief of the Naval staff, Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi laid to rest with military honour. APP APP60-040521ISLAMABAD: May 04 -. APP ALSO READ A very few people preparing to sit on Itikaf in Faisal Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor is displaying colorful traditional caps in fornt of a mosque in Islamabad A female vendor is displaying colorful traditional glass bangles in Islamabad A man is dyeing febric with natural colors in Islamabad