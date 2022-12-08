Foreigners viewing the photographic exhibition on “Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance” at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Foreigners viewing the photographic exhibition on
APP30-081222 ISLAMABAD: December 08 - Foreigners viewing the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts. APP/UER/TZD/MOS
Foreigners viewing the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts
APP30-081222 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education and German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas viewing the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education and German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas viewing the photographic exhibition on “Pakistan Merged...

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education and German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas viewing the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education and German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas viewing the photographic exhibition on “Pakistan Merged...

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education addressing to the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education addressing to the photographic exhibition on “Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its...

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas addressing to the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas addressing to the photographic exhibition on “Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance”...

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education and German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting ribbon to inaugurate the photographic exhibition on "Pakistan Merged Areas a Tribal Society on its way to Local Governance" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Shahram Khan Tarakai KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education and German Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting ribbon to inaugurate the photographic exhibition...

A girl viewing a painting at the art exhibition on "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

A girl viewing a painting at the art exhibition on “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Visitors viewing the art exhibition on "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" at Pakistan National Council of Arts

Visitors viewing the art exhibition on “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” at Pakistan National Council of Arts

PM conveys condolences on former Chinese president’s demise

Flowers displayed during Gul e Dawoodi Exhibition at Islamabad Club

Flowers displayed during Gul e Dawoodi Exhibition at Islamabad Club

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC)

People visiting stalls during Gul e Dawoodi Exhibition at Islamabad Club

People visiting stalls during Gul e Dawoodi Exhibition at Islamabad Club

Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Convener Pak-Argentine Parliamentary Friendship Group in a meeting with Pablo Tettamanti, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Argentine and Ambassador of Argentine, Leopoldo Francisco Sahores at Parliament House

Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Convener Pak-Argentine Parliamentary Friendship Group in a meeting with Pablo Tettamanti, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Argentine and Ambassador of...