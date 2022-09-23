PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Maldives counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Fri, 23 Sep 2022, 5:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP35-230922 NEW YORK: September 23 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Maldives counterpart, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP APP35-230922 NEW YORK: