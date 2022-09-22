PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Denmark counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Thu, 22 Sep 2022, 7:11 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP33-220922 NEW YORK: September 22 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is meeting with Denmark counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP APP33-220922 NEW YORK: