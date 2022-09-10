Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village
APP47-100922 LARKANA: September 10 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village
APP47-100922 LARKANA:
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village
APP48-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres in group photo with health workers those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village
APP49-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to flood affected people during his visit of relief camp at Areeja Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres talking to flood affected people during his visit relief camp at Areeja Village.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Secretary General...

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media along with UNSG Antonio Guterres at Karachi Airport

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres , Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after landing Karachi Airport

United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres , Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after landing Karachi Airport

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro due to flood hit

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with UN Secretary General António Guterres inspecting the damage caused to the world’s historical heritage Mohen-jo-Daro...

Flood affected women filling their pots with drinking water from the water tanker at Flood Relief Camp Area near Tando Muhammad Khan Road.

Flood affected women filling their pots with drinking water from the water tanker at Flood Relief Camp Area near Tando Muhammad Khan Road.

Pakistan needs massive financial support to overcome post-flood challenges: Guterres

PM, Guterres arrive Sindh to review relief, rehabilitation; efforts in flood-hit areas 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presents a cheque to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amounting to PKR One Crore Fifty Lacs as a contribution from Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari presents a cheque to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amounting to PKR One Crore Fifty Lacs as a contribution from...

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A view of makeshift tent city established for displaced people by the JDC with the support of the Sindh Government for flood affected people at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Stadium.

A view of makeshift tent city established for displaced people by the JDC with the support of the Sindh Government for flood affected people...

Flood affected people sitting under their makeshift at railway station.

Flood affected people sitting under their makeshift at railway station.