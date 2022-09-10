PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village Sat, 10 Sep 2022, 9:45 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP47-100922 LARKANA: September 10 - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres meeting with health worker those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP47-100922 LARKANA: APP48-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres in group photo with health workers those who give service in flood affected areas at PPHI Hospital Areeja Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro APP49-100922 LARKANA: September 10 – Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to flood affected people during his visit of relief camp at Areeja Village. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Soomro