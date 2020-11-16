Home Photos National Photos Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Fateha on the death of... PhotosNational Photos Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Fateha on the death of brother of Sajada Nasheen Darbar Shah Shams Tariq Shamsi Mon, 16 Nov 2020, 10:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-161120 MULTAN: November 16 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Fateha on the death of brother of Sajada Nasheen Darbar Shah Shams Tariq Shamsi. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ Foreign Minister Makoodm Shah Mahmood Qureshi offering dua at the Qulkhawani of mother of Ejaz Loothar, Secretary General PTI District Multan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference Foreign Minister Makoodm Shah Mahmood Qureshi offering dua at the Qulkhawani of mother of Ejaz Loothar, Secretary General PTI District Multan India conspiring against CPEC to damage Pakistan’s economy: FM Qureshi